Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

