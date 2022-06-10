Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,211 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.91% of US Ecology worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in US Ecology by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

