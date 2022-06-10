Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.