Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,157,000 after purchasing an additional 279,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.