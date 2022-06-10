Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 50,150 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,150 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.74% of FormFactor worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,633,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,772,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.