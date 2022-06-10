Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 518.6% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 20,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

SINGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

