SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 556,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

