Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 317500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

