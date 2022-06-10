Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 317500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.
About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)
