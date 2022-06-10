SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.67. 320,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$28.05 and a one year high of C$33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.