Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00.

6/8/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00.

6/7/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

5/23/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00.

5/19/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

5/18/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/26/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/19/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. 112,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.