SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.64

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.64 and last traded at C$23.79, with a volume of 57711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.