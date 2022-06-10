SNS Financial Group LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

TXN stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

