SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,304 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

