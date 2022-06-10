SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Down 0.4%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 184,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 183,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

SoftBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

