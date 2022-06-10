Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Up 2.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.23 and last traded at C$11.18. Approximately 136,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 213,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLS shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$100,080.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

