Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $20,534.45 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $20,534.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,759.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55.

SONO stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.