SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth $5,377,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

