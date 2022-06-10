Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of SOLN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.
