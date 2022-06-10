Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SOLN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLN. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter worth about $16,884,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

