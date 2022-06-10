Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 52000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
