S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.56.

SPGI stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.03. 25,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average of $404.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

