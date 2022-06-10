SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,782 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

