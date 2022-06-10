SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $22,558.98 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000326 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,317,611 coins and its circulating supply is 11,028,020 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.