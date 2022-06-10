SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.SpartanNash also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 528,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

