SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,387. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $306.28 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

