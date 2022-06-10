SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 830,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,368,630 shares.The stock last traded at $173.76 and had previously closed at $172.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

