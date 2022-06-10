SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

