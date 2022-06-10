SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

