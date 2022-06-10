SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.53

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,911,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

