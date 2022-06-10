Spectrecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00081472 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

