Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives $3,496.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEPJF. Barclays cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.87) to GBX 3,650 ($45.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.47) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($50.13) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.