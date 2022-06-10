Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 772,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,541. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $416.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

