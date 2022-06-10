Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.17.

NYSE SPOT opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

