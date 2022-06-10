SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 6.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 10,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,070,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,779 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

