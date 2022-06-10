Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Lawrence Molloy Sells 1,298 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

