SRB Corp Buys New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.47 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

