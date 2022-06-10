SRB Corp Sells 1,003 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SRB Corp lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 274,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

