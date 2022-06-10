SRB Corp Sells 12,674 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FOX by 31.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 75.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

