SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$2.94 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

