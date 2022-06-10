S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $31.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.
Several brokerages recently commented on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,504. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
