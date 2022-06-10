S&T Bank PA Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.