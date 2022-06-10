S&T Bank PA Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

