Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.15.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

