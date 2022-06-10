Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

