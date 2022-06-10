Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $390.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $346.85 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

