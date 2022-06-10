Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $858.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.88 million. Stantec reported sales of $739.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

STN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.