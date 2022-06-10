Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 4,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.