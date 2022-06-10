Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stake Decreased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 79,016 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $27.05 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

