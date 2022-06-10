State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.10

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 15108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Get State Street alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 136.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.