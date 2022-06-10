State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading Down 6%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.65. Approximately 181,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,570,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

