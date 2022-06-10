StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

GASS opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $44,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

